Duncan Robinson News: Heads to Detroit in sign-and-trade

Robinson has agreed to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Pistons as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will send Simone Fontecchio to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending the first seven years of his career in Miami, Robinson will head to Detroit to help supply the Pistons with three-point scoring. It remains to be seen if the veteran sharpshooter will handle a starting role with his new team, but he'll likely share the wing minutes with Caris LeVert and Ausar Thompson in any case. Over 74 regular-season contests in 2024-25, Robinson averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers on 39.3 percent shooting from deep in 24.1 minutes per game.