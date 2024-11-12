Duncan Robinson News: Shooting woes in loss

Robinson supplied 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and three assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 overtime loss to the Pistons.

The sharpshooter led the bench in scoring alongside Jaime Jaquez, though Robinson did struggle with efficiency in the loss. The 30-year-old scored in double figures for only the second time this year, and while he is shooting an efficient 37.5 percent from deep, he has struggled from inside the arc while shooting only 38.0 percent from the field. Through nine regular-season appearances, Robinson has averaged 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18.6 minutes per game.