Dyson Daniels Injury: Ruled out Monday

Daniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The swingman will sit out after he was a late addition to the injury report with left ankle soreness. The Hawks will be extremely short-handed with Daniels, Trae Young (hamstring), Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Larry Nance (hand) all sidelined, meaning the club will have to rely heavily on its second unit to step up. Daniels' next chance to play will come in the second leg of the club's back-to-back set during Tuesday's matchup against Houston.