Dyson Daniels News: Fills up stat sheet in win
Daniels closed Wednesday's 110-94 win over Chicago with 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes.
Daniels continues to be a solid contributor on both ends of the basketball floor for the Hawks. The 21-year-old is having a career year as a starter in Atlanta as arguably the team's best defender while also helping shoulder the offensive load with Trae Young, averaging a career-best 13.0 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.
