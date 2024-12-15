Dyson Daniels News: Serviceable again in loss

Daniels racked up 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Bucks.

Daniels cobbled together another serviceable performance, continuing his breakout season. Although his scoring has been a little inconsistent, his defensive numbers continue to astound. He is averaging 3.9 combined steals and blocks across the first 25 games, putting him firmly in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.