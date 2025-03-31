Dyson Daniels News: Sets franchise steals mark
Daniels ended with 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 victory over Milwaukee.
With five more steals Sunday, the third-year guard didn't just pad his NBA-leading total to 213 -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits a distant second with 124. Daniels also set a new Hawks franchise record in the category, breaking Mookie Blaylock's mark of 212 set in 1993-94 (and which Blaylock tied exactly in two of the next three seasons.) Daniels has recorded multiple pilfers in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.0 threes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now