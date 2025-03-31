Dyson Daniels News: Sets franchise steals mark

Daniels ended with 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 victory over Milwaukee.

With five more steals Sunday, the third-year guard didn't just pad his NBA-leading total to 213 -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits a distant second with 124. Daniels also set a new Hawks franchise record in the category, breaking Mookie Blaylock's mark of 212 set in 1993-94 (and which Blaylock tied exactly in two of the next three seasons.) Daniels has recorded multiple pilfers in 11 straight games, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.0 threes while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.