Dyson Daniels News: Stellar two-way play in victory

Daniels racked up 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Pelicans.

The 21-year-old led the team in steals while tying Jalen Johnson for the most points among the starting five. Daniels has been impressive on both ends of the floor in a breakout season, and he has logged eight games with four-plus steals. Moreover, the young guard has made significant strides offensively, reaching double-digit points in 14 of his 20 regular-season appearances after averaging only 5.8 points across 22.3 minutes per game with the Pelicans last year. Daniels continues to deliver stellar performances on both sides of the ball, and his two-way play has made him a top option for fantasy managers.