Elfrid Payton News: Solid in return

Payton played 14 minutes Friday during Birmingham's 134-99 loss versus Capital City and logged 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists and a steal.

Payton was sidelined during Tuesday's loss versus Long Island with an illness but managed to make his return Friday and ended up having a solid outing, scoring a season-high 10 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. He has now scored a combined 23 points across his first four outings in the G League since joining the Squadron in December.