Eli Ndiaye Injury: Out Sunday

Ndiaye (wrist) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Ndiaye will miss his fourth consecutive Summer League game due to a left wrist injury. The 21-year-old two-way player appeared in just one outing this summer, posting 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in a win over Miami on July 11.