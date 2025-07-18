Elijah Harkless News: Shooting woes from deep

Harkless finished with 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's 105-92 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Harkless delivered a well-rounded stat line Friday, though he didn't connect from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old saw consistent playing time this summer when he wasn't hampered by right wrist soreness.