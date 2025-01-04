Emoni Bates News: Inefficient in G League loss

Bates recorded 16 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds sand one steal across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 119-109 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Bates is averaging 16.4 points per game over his seven G League outings this season, but he's shot a lowly 40.2 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range while providing little in the way of supporting statistics. The second-year wing is signed to a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but he's unlikely to get extensive run at the NBA level anytime soon.