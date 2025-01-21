Emoni Bates News: Makes garbage-time cameo
Bates (knee) played the final 5:36 of Monday's 118-92 win over the Suns, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and no other statistics.
The two-way player made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 10, after missing time due to what was apparently a minor knee injury. He didn't check into Monday's game until the outcome was already decided, and Bates doesn't look as though he'll be in the mix for a rotation spot with the Cavaliers anytime soon. Expect Bates to rejoin the G League's Cleveland Charge once the Cavaliers get at least one or two of Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (wrist) back from injuries.
