Emoni Bates headshot

Emoni Bates News: Makes garbage-time cameo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Bates (knee) played the final 5:36 of Monday's 118-92 win over the Suns, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and no other statistics.

The two-way player made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 10, after missing time due to what was apparently a minor knee injury. He didn't check into Monday's game until the outcome was already decided, and Bates doesn't look as though he'll be in the mix for a rotation spot with the Cavaliers anytime soon. Expect Bates to rejoin the G League's Cleveland Charge once the Cavaliers get at least one or two of Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (wrist) back from injuries.

