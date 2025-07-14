Enrique Freeman News: Posts another SL double-double

Freeman tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Freeman notched his second straight double-double Monday, this time finishing with 17 points. He appeared in 22 regular-season games (one start) for the Pacers in 2024-25, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 8.2 minutes per game.