Enrique Freeman News: Scores 18 points in double-double

Freeman registered 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 Summer League win over the Knicks.

It was an efficient shooting performance by Freeman, who also turned in a double-double to help lead the Pacers to victory. The two-player is in position to spend the majority of his time in 2025-26 in the G League, although it's worth noting that Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) may not be ready for the start of the new year to help fill the void left behind by Myles Turner at center.