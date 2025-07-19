Erik Reynolds News: Hits five threes

Reynolds tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 109-80 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Reynolds paced the Thunder in scoring during their blowout loss, with 15 of his 16 points coming from beyond the arc. He joined Oklahoma City for Summer League after averaging 16.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 35 games at Saint Joseph's last season.