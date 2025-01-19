Ethan Thompson News: Solid outing in loss

Thompson logged 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes Saturday during Osceola's 113-102 loss versus Sioux Falls.

Thompson led the team in steals during Saturday's loss but had an inefficient shooting performance, converting on just 38.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 28.6 percent of his three-point tries. He has now scored double-digit points in four straight games and is now averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 23 appearances.