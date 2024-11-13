Evan Mobley Injury: Dealing with illness

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Mobley will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's contest against the 76ers due to an illness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Mobley wasn't listed on the injury report, and Aaronson added that it seems Mobley is still expected to suit up. However, the illness may impact Mobley's effectiveness. The fourth-year big man has recorded a double-double in two straight games. If he's sidelined, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Georges Niang would be candidates for increased roles.