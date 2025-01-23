Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out against Philadelphia

Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Mobley will miss a fourth straight game for the Cavaliers while dealing with a right calf strain. The 23-year-old rising star is having a solid year for Cleveland, averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. Georges Niang could see more time on the floor in Mobley's absence, especially if Caris LeVert (wrist), who is listed as questionable, cannot play against the 76ers.