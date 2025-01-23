Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Mobley will miss a fourth straight game for the Cavaliers while dealing with a right calf strain. The 23-year-old rising star is having a solid year for Cleveland, averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest. Georges Niang could see more time on the floor in Mobley's absence, especially if Caris LeVert (wrist), who is listed as questionable, cannot play against the 76ers.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now