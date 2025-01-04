Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Big double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Mobley had a game-high 34 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 134-122 victory over the Mavericks.

The fourth-year big led the charge for the Cavs while recording his 14th double-double of the season. Mobley has produced at least one block and one three-pointer in six straight games, averaging 21.8 points, 8.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.8 rejections and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting an impressive 61.2 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from long distance.

