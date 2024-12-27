Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Efficient in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Mobley recorded 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 149-135 win over the Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points for the Cavaliers in this huge win over the Nuggets, but Mobley made his presence felt on both ends of the court even if he couldn't record a third straight double-double. Mobley has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, a span in which he's averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now