Evan Mobley News: Efficient in win Friday

Mobley recorded 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 149-135 win over the Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points for the Cavaliers in this huge win over the Nuggets, but Mobley made his presence felt on both ends of the court even if he couldn't record a third straight double-double. Mobley has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, a span in which he's averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest.