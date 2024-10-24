Evan Mobley News: Leads Cavs in season-opening win

Mobley notched 25 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 136-106 victory over the Raptors.

Mobley was expected to take on a bigger role on offense this season, and while one game isn't enough to draw any meaningful conclusions, the fact that he led the team in scoring ahead of Donovan Mitchell certainly stands out. Mobley averaged 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game across 50 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, and it wouldn't be surprising if he tops those numbers in 2024-25, particularly if his usage rate increases in comparison to previous years.