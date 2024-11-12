Evan Mobley News: Records double-double

Mobley provided 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Monday's 119-113 victory over Chicago.

Mobley notched back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season and now has four on the year, and his two-way contributions have been pivotal as the Cavaliers remain undefeated through the first three weeks of the regular season. Mobley has been extremely consistent on offense as well, and he's scored at least 15 points in his last five outings while shooting 56.3 percent from the field in that span.