Evan Mobley News: Strong double-double despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Mobley amassed 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to Indiana in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley recorded his first double-double of the postseason, albeit in a losing effort. It wasn't the result Cleveland was hoping for, having now lost homecourt advantage. The Cavaliers will now have to regroup prior to Game 2 on Tuesday, hoping to even the series before heading to Indiana.

