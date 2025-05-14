Evan Mobley News: Strong effort in loss

Mobley contributed 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley and Donovan Mitchell were a couple of bright spots in an otherwise poor showing from the Cavaliers as the team was bounced from the postseason. As for the regular season, Mobley has plenty to be proud of. He appeared in 71 total games, shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 72.5 percent from the line with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals. He also extended his range to the perimeter, hitting a career-high 1.2 three-pointers on a 37.0 percent clip. Next season, Mobley will be entering the first year of a five-year, $224 million contract.