Evan Mobley News: Struggles with shot

Mobley supplied nine points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-111 victory over Boston.

Apart from a cold night shooting the ball, Mobley filled the box score to the delight of his fantasy managers. Only Donovan Mitchell has been more valuable in Cleveland in nine-category formats, as Mobley is flirting with top-25 value on the season with averages of 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks.