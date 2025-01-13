Evan Mobley News: Third straight double-double Sunday

Mobley finished Sunday's 108-93 loss to the Pacers with 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes.

The fourth-year big delivered his third straight double-double and his 17th of the season, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 24. Mobley has scored at least 15 points in 11 of the last 12 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting an impressive 60.9 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.