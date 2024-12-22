Frank Kaminsky News: Catches fire in G League win

Kaminsky totaled 33 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Raptors 905's 112-111 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Kaminsky saw an uptick in opportunities due to a number of injuries to key rotation players and took advantage on the offensive end. He scorched the nets for a team-high 33 points and did so in an efficient manner, drilling 63.2 percent of his field-goal attempts in a tightly-contested victory. Kaminsky should continue to see chances until his club shakes the injury bug.