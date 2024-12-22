Frank Kaminsky News: Catches fire in G League win
Kaminsky totaled 33 points (12-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Raptors 905's 112-111 win over the San Diego Clippers.
Kaminsky saw an uptick in opportunities due to a number of injuries to key rotation players and took advantage on the offensive end. He scorched the nets for a team-high 33 points and did so in an efficient manner, drilling 63.2 percent of his field-goal attempts in a tightly-contested victory. Kaminsky should continue to see chances until his club shakes the injury bug.
Frank Kaminsky
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now