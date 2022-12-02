NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith (ankle): OUT
DEN - Jamal Murray (quadriceps): Probable
Jeff Green (knee): Doubtful
Michael Porter (heel): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Clint Capela (knee), Frank Kaminsky (foot): Questionable
John Collins (ankle), Justin Holiday (COVID-19), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT
MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), : OUT
BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT
ORL - Mo Bamba (back), Jonathan Isaac (knee): Questionable
Chuma Okeke (knee), Wendell Carter (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Gary Harris (hamstring): OUT
CLE - Lamar Stevens (illness): Probable
Kevin Love (thumb): Doubtful
Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (thigh), Anthony Davis (back), Troy Brown (foot): Probable
Dennis Schroder (personal), Lonnie Walker (foot): Questionable
MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Probable
Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT
TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
BKN - Day'Ron Sharpe (illness): Questionable
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT
NOP - Naji Marshall (illness), CJ McCollum (rest): Probable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT
SAS - Romeo Langford (back): Probable
Josh Richardson (ankle), Doug McDermott (ankle): Questionable
Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
PHI - Tobias Harris (illness): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin): Questionable
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT
CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Magic
Garland should have an advantage against the Magic, who give up an NBA second-most 27.3 points per game to point guards. He averages 22.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals on the season and has topped 35 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 70.5.
Devin Booker, Suns ($10,100) vs. Rockets
Booker poured in a combined 95 points from his last two games and should be able to keep up the scoring against the Rockets, who allow the sixth-most points per game. The Rockets also let opponents shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and knock down 13.2 three-pointers.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) at Warriors
DeRozan is averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the last 10 matchups and has gone over 42 DK points eight times while peaking at 59. He should be able to excel against the Warriors, who give up an NBA fourth-most 117.2 points per game. The Warriors also concede a league-high 27.0 free throws, which benefits DeRozan as he's adept at drawing fouls.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,000) at Spurs
Williamson is on a roll averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 bocks through the last five games, including three outings where he topped 50 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up a league-high 121.0 points.
Deandre Ayton, Suns ($7,900) vs. Rockets
Ayton is averaging 23.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks the last five games and has managed at least 50 DK points three times. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the ninth-most points per game to centers. They also allow the ninth-most offensive rebounds, which should help Ayton pad his stats.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,900) vs. Heat
Tatum is coming off a season-high 49-point effort in the first of back-to-back home matchups against Miami. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler last time out, and he remains questionable for Friday. His presence is something to consider when looking to Tatum as one of the top producers for the night, but the Celtics' star has been rolling of late averaging 32.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10.
Value Picks
Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,500) at Warriors
Drummond continues to contribute well off the bench with 5.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 13 minutes per game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up an NBA sixth-most points per game to centers and allow an average of 44.2 rebounds.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,900) vs. 76ers
Clarke averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks on 19 minutes a night. He has an advantageous matchup against the Sixers, who give up plenty of rebounds to opposing centers.
AJ Griffin, Hawks ($4,500) vs. Nuggets
Griffin is expected to start with De'Andre Hunter and John Collins both sidelined. He's averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 10 games while topping 18 DK points four times.
Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Lakers
Allen is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in the last five outings, including one where he generated 44.5 DK points. He's got a great chance to keep up the offense against the Lakers, who give up an NBA fifth-most points per game to shooting guards.
Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,500) at Hornets
Morris is primed to do well against the Hornets as they give up an average of 26.4 points to opposing point guards. He also averages 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists and exceeded 25 DK points in four of his last seven games.