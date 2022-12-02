NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Dennis Smith (ankle): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (quadriceps): Probable

Jeff Green (knee): Doubtful

Michael Porter (heel): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Clint Capela (knee), Frank Kaminsky (foot): Questionable

John Collins (ankle), Justin Holiday (COVID-19), De'Andre Hunter (hip): OUT

MIA - Max Strus (shoulder), Tyler Herro (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee): Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Nikola Jovic (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), : OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): OUT

ORL - Mo Bamba (back), Jonathan Isaac (knee): Questionable

Chuma Okeke (knee), Wendell Carter (foot), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Gary Harris (hamstring): OUT

CLE - Lamar Stevens (illness): Probable

Kevin Love (thumb): Doubtful

Jarrett Allen (back), Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (thigh), Anthony Davis (back), Troy Brown (foot): Probable

Dennis Schroder (personal), Lonnie Walker (foot): Questionable

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): Probable

Joe Ingles (knee), Serge Ibaka (illness): OUT

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

BKN - Day'Ron Sharpe (illness): Questionable

Yuta Watanabe (hamstring), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

NOP - Naji Marshall (illness), CJ McCollum (rest): Probable

Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (back): Probable

Josh Richardson (ankle), Doug McDermott (ankle): Questionable

Jakob Poeltl (knee), Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT

PHI - Tobias Harris (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Jae Crowder (not injury related), Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin): Questionable

Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger), Mike Conley (leg): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Magic

Garland should have an advantage against the Magic, who give up an NBA second-most 27.3 points per game to point guards. He averages 22.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals on the season and has topped 35 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 70.5.

Devin Booker, Suns ($10,100) vs. Rockets

Booker poured in a combined 95 points from his last two games and should be able to keep up the scoring against the Rockets, who allow the sixth-most points per game. The Rockets also let opponents shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field and knock down 13.2 three-pointers.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,300) at Warriors

DeRozan is averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the last 10 matchups and has gone over 42 DK points eight times while peaking at 59. He should be able to excel against the Warriors, who give up an NBA fourth-most 117.2 points per game. The Warriors also concede a league-high 27.0 free throws, which benefits DeRozan as he's adept at drawing fouls.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,000) at Spurs

Williamson is on a roll averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 bocks through the last five games, including three outings where he topped 50 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up a league-high 121.0 points.

Deandre Ayton, Suns ($7,900) vs. Rockets

Ayton is averaging 23.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks the last five games and has managed at least 50 DK points three times. He should do well against the Rockets, who give up the ninth-most points per game to centers. They also allow the ninth-most offensive rebounds, which should help Ayton pad his stats.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,900) vs. Heat

Tatum is coming off a season-high 49-point effort in the first of back-to-back home matchups against Miami. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler last time out, and he remains questionable for Friday. His presence is something to consider when looking to Tatum as one of the top producers for the night, but the Celtics' star has been rolling of late averaging 32.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10.

Value Picks

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,500) at Warriors

Drummond continues to contribute well off the bench with 5.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 13 minutes per game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who give up an NBA sixth-most points per game to centers and allow an average of 44.2 rebounds.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($3,900) vs. 76ers

Clarke averages 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks on 19 minutes a night. He has an advantageous matchup against the Sixers, who give up plenty of rebounds to opposing centers.

AJ Griffin, Hawks ($4,500) vs. Nuggets

Griffin is expected to start with De'Andre Hunter and John Collins both sidelined. He's averaging 10.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 10 games while topping 18 DK points four times.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,900) vs. Lakers

Allen is averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in the last five outings, including one where he generated 44.5 DK points. He's got a great chance to keep up the offense against the Lakers, who give up an NBA fifth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Monte Morris, Wizards ($4,500) at Hornets

Morris is primed to do well against the Hornets as they give up an average of 26.4 points to opposing point guards. He also averages 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists and exceeded 25 DK points in four of his last seven games.

