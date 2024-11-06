Franz Wagner News: Big first half in standout showing

Wagner produced 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to Indiana.

Wagner put on a show for Orlando, including getting off to a red-hot start in the first half to conclude the contest with a game-best scoring total and came two points short of the 30-point mark. Wagner, who scored 21 points in the first half alone, also handed out a team-high-tying assist total and was second on the team in scoring in Wednesday's losing effort. Wagner recorded his fifth outing of the year with at least 20 points, doing so now in two straight contests.