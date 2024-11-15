Franz Wagner News: Game-high 31 points vs. 76ers
Wagner recorded 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 98-86 victory over Philadelphia.
Wagner extended his streak of 20-plus points Friday, and he managed to reach 30 points for the second time in his last three games. It was his first double-double of the 2024-25 regular season and the 2021 first-round pick has taken on a larger role on offense while Paolo Banchero is rehabbing from a torn right oblique. Across the nine games that Banchero has been sidelined, Wagner has averaged 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now