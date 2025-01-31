Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Franz Wagner headshot

Franz Wagner News: Goes for 24 points Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 10:19am

Wagner closed with 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wagner didn't have his best performance Thursday when it comes to his three-point shooting, but that was perhaps the lone area in which he faltered. The star forward is working his way back from an oblique injury that sidelined him for 20 games in a row between Dec. 8 and Jan. 21, but he hasn't shown any signs of rust after scoring at least 20 points in his four games since returning to action.

Franz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now