Franz Wagner News: Goes off for 20 points in return

Wagner (oblique) contributed 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After missing the previous 20 games while recovering from a torn right oblique, Wagner stepped right back into the starting five Thursday, albeit with a minute restriction in place. The fourth-year wing made the most of his limited time on the court, leading the team with a 42.8 percent usage rate and putting up nearly a field-goal attempt per minute. He'll likely operate on a restriction for at least a few more games but should be ready to handle a consistent 30-plus-minute role at some point in early February.