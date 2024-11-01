Franz Wagner News: Officially deemed available

Wagner (illness) is available for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

The forward played a limited role over Orlando's last two matchups (34 total minutes) due to the illness, though he is expected to return as the top option with Paolo Banchero (oblique) out. Through five regular-season outings, Wagner has averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 51.6 percent from the field across 26.0 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has also scored 20-plus points in three games thus far.