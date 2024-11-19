Franz Wagner News: Pours in 32 points
Wagner amassed 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 109-99 win over the Suns.
Wagner followed up a 31-point outing against Philadelphia with another strong total against the depleted Suns, who are now 1-5 without Kevin Durant (calf). It's a nice statement road win for the 9-6 Magic, who are off to a great start thanks to big totals from Wagner. Through 15 games, he's averaged 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals.
