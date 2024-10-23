Franz Wagner News: Puts up 23 points in debut

Wagner produced 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 victory over Miami.

Wagner and Paolo Banchero were the offensive spark plugs for the Magic, a scenario that should repeat itself frequently this season. Wagner his career highs in all major categories during his third season, and his fantasy stock is certainly trending upward. He connected on 50 percent of his three-point attempts in the win, which is encouraging considering his difficulties beyond the arc. last season.