Franz Wagner News: Solid all-around performance

Wagner finished Sunday's 107-98 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 24 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes.

Wagner did what he could to help his team during Game 4, as he filled up the stat sheet while dishing out a game-high seven assists. However, it wasn't enough to get the best of the defending NBA champions on Sunday, with Orlando now facing a 3-1 deficit as the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5.