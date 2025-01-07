Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 7:05pm

VanVleet bumped knees with an opposing player and exited to the locker room in the final minutes of the fourth quarter during Tuesday's 135-112 win over the Wizards, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. He finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, four steals, one rebound and one block across 38 minutes.

VanVleet asked to be taken out of the game before heading back to the locker room with 3:03 remaining, though it doesn't appear as though he's suffered a major injury, per Ben DuBose of USA Today. The veteran point guard delivered a solid performance while logging his fourth double-double of the season Tuesday, but his status will be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against Memphis after his trip to the locker room.

