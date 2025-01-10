Fantasy Basketball
Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet News: Four swipes vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:59am

VanVleet finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and four steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 victory over the Grizzlies.

VanVleet finished Thursday's contest as the Rockets' third-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun (32) and Jalen Green (27). VanVleet led both teams with four steals, and he has logged at least three steals in four of his last six games. Over that span, he has averaged 14.2 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals over 38.5 minutes per contest.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
