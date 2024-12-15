Fred VanVleet News: Goes 1-of-11 from three
VanVleet produced eight points (3-15 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to Oklahoma City.
VanVleet felt the full force of the Thunder defense, shooting 1-of-11 from the three-point line. It's been a disappointing start to the season for VanVleet, at least from a production standpoint. Across 24 games, he is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor. Although efficiency has never been a strong point for VanVleet, the hope is that he can improve in that area as the season continues to progress.
