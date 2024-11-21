Fred VanVleet News: Hits four threes in win

VanVleet put up 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four steals and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 130-113 victory over the Pacers.

Wednesday night marked VanVleet's third time this season hitting four triples, and he also racked up his season high in steals (four). In Houston's blistering 11-5 start, VanVleet has averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks across 34.7 minutes, and he will continue to lead the charge as the team's primary facilitator moving forward.