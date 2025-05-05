Fred VanVleet News: Scores 17 points in Game 7 loss

VanVleet recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 44 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After struggling offensively at times during the last stretch of the regular season, VanVleet kicked it into high gear during this first-round series. However, following three straight performances in which he scored 25 points or more, the Wichita State product failed to crack the 20-point mark in Game 7. The veteran guard's season ends, averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game in this series, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.