Fred VanVleet News: Scores 28 in season-best game
VanVleet recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 victory over the Bulls.
VanVleet provided Houston with a boost on both ends of the court Sunday, leading all Rockets players in scoring while posting a team-high-tying pair of steals and finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists. VanVleet also set a new season high in scoring and has now recorded at least 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in two straight contests.
