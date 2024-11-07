Fred VanVleet News: Sniffs triple-double in win

VanVleet accumulated 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 victory over the Spurs.

VanVleet delivered his best game of the season Monday, setting up season-high marks in points, rebounds and assists while ending just three boards shy of a triple-double. With Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green entrenched as the Rockets' go-to options on offense, VanVleet's upside has reduced a little. However, he remains a solid contributor across all formats due to the impact he can make on both ends of the court. VanVleet is averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game across his first eight outings.