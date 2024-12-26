Fred VanVleet News: Strong output in win Thursday

VanVleet finished with 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 128-111 victory over New Orleans.

VanVleet has been enduring a rough patch of late, including a four-game stretch between Dec. 11 and Dec. 22 in which he averaged 7.8 points per game while shooting 21.7 percent from the floor, but he's been turning things around of late. The veteran floor general has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since a back-to-back set on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. His December numbers still look subpar compared to his regular standards. Still, the last two games offer a glimpse of hope for fantasy managers who continue to trust VanVleet in most formats.