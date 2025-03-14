Fantasy Basketball
Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Vincent will sit out of the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Friday while managing a left knee injury, but he should be available for Sunday's game against the Suns. Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton should see an uptick in minutes off the bench due to Vincent's absence.

Gabe Vincent
Los Angeles Lakers

