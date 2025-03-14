Gabe Vincent Injury: Not playing Friday
Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Vincent will sit out of the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Friday while managing a left knee injury, but he should be available for Sunday's game against the Suns. Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton should see an uptick in minutes off the bench due to Vincent's absence.
