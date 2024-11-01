Gabe Vincent News: Inefficient in victory

Vincent contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 131-125 win over the Raptors.

Vincent went just 1-of-6 from the field, continuing his underwhelming start to the season. While it is great to see him healthy and back on the court after missing the majority of last season due to injury, Vincent's real-life impact is far greater than his statistical production would have you believe. At this stage, he would need an injury to D'Angelo Russell to have any chance at converting playing time into tangible numbers.