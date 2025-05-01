Gabe Vincent News: Muted impact in Game 5 loss

Vincent ended Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.

Vincent provided a limited impact in Wednesday's loss, going scoreless for a second consecutive contest. The 28-year-old struggled throughout the club's first-round series loss to Minnesota, averaging 2.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting just 35.7 percent from the field across 19.8 minutes per game. Vincent is entering the final season of his three-year, $33 million contract during the 2025-26 campaign. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 6.4 points, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 21.2 minutes per game in 72 regular-season outings (11 starts).