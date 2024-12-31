Gary Trent News: Laces four triples in win

Trent registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Pacers.

Trent hit at least four triples for just the second time in his last 14 games, continuing what has been an underwhelming campaign. After starting the first seven games of the season, Trent was moved to the bench where he has struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end. Through 29 games, he is averaging 9.5 points and 2.1 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per game.