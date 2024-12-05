Gary Trent News: Scores 11 points off bench

Trent ended with 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Hawks.

Trent seems to have adjusted well to a bench role in Doc Rivers' rotation, and the sharpshooter has responded by draining multiple threes in eight of his last 10 games. Trent is shooting an elite 50 percent from three, as well as averaging 10.9 points per game, in that span, so he remains a valuable fantasy alternative, particularly in category-based leagues.