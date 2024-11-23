Gary Trent News: Scores 18 points off bench

Trent amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over Indiana.

Trent made all of his damage from three-point range, nailing six of his 10 attempts en route to scoring a season-high mark. Trent opened the season in a starting role, and although he was demoted to the bench due to a subpar start, he seems to be trending in the right direction. He's scored in double digits in five games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 12.4 points per game while making 56.3 percent of his threes.